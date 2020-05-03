Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deities wait to be reunited with spouse during lockdown in this Raj district

PTI | Kota | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:44 IST
Deities wait to be reunited with spouse during lockdown in this Raj district

When most religious places are closed to people due to the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown, several temples of Lord Shiva in Hadoti region of Rajasthan are waiting for the "missing" idols of his consort, Goddess Parvati. "It should have been returned. But as no marriages are taking place due to the lockdown, the idol is still missing," said Rambabu Parashar, priest of the temple at Raghunath Ghat in Hindoli town of Bundi district. There is a centuries-old belief among the locals that if someone is facing difficulty in getting a wife, he should "abduct" the Parvati idol at night.

"This would make Lord Shiva feel the pangs of separation from his spouse and he will grant the person's wish of early marriage," says 55-year-old Parashar, who is also a government school teacher. Youths in the region follow the tradition and after taking the Parvati idol home, they pray to the goddess that she should persuade Lord Shiva to bless them with an able life partner. "Once their wish is fulfilled, the newlyweds return with the idol and install it at its original place with all the rituals," he says, adding that all this is done "secretively".

So some unidentified bachelor of the village apparently took the two-and-half-foot tall idol of Goddess Parvati in last Sawan month (July- Aug 2019) from the Raghunath Ghat temple, believed to be nearly 400-500 years old, according to the priest. Sawan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar and special prayers for Lord Shiva are held in this period.

But no marriages or social functions are being allowed due to the ongoing lockdown from March 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak, so many Parvati idols from the temples are still missing. "Since no marriage could be solemnized due to the lockdown even on Akshya Tritiya, Lord Shiva is still alone in the temple for nearly 10 months," the priest said.

In Rajathan, Akshya Tritiya, which was celebrated on April 26 this year, is considered auspicious for weddings. "We never file a complaint with police when the idol goes missing as it is reinstalled at the same place after some time," said Parashar.

The Parvati idol at Jhareshwar Mahadev temple on the bank of Ratansagar lake in Talwas village too is missing, Mulchand Sharma, a retired government teacher in Talwas village, said, adding there are several families in the village where youths have followed the tradition. "The Lord was most likely to have been reunited with his consort on Akshya Tritiya, but no wedding took place this time in the village due to the lockdown," he added.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Shots fired by North Korea 'accidental' -Pompeo

Shots fired by North Korea across its border with South Korea were likely accidental, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday as speculation continues to swirl about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. North and South ...

De Bruyne believes Premier League will play to conclusion

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne believes the Premier League season will be finished despite the coronavirus pandemic because the financial aspect is far too important. My feeling is that we may be able to train again within two w...

Two criminals injured in police encounter in Greater Noida

Two alleged criminals were held after they got injured in an encounter with the police on a highway in Greater Noida, officials said on Sunday. Their two other partners managed to escape during the gunfight that broke out late on Saturday n...

Handwara encounter exposed evil design of Pakistan to disrupt peace: JKAP

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party JKAP on Sunday said the killing of five security forces personnel in an encounter in Kupwara district has exposed Pakistans evil designs to disrupt peace in the Union Territory. It said the killing was a big...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020