Himachal Pradesh left with one COVID-19 active case

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh now stands just at one, as per the state's Health Department. Out of the total 40 positive COVID-19 cases in the State, 34 patients have recovered so far. While four have migrated, and one death has been reported.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country are 40,263, including 28,070 active cases. So far, 10,886 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,306 deaths have been reported in the country. (ANI)