1,400 people brought back to Uttarakhand from 3 States

About 1,400 people of the state stranded in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh due to coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown were brought back to Uttarakhand on Sunday, said Transport and Urban Development Secretary Shailesh Bagauli. In a press statement, the Uttarakhand government has informed that those who are stranded in other districts within the state are also being sent to their home districts.

"Passes will be issued on a priority basis to those who want to come back to Uttarakhand from Rajasthan in their own vehicles. Arrangements are being made by coordinating with the Ministry of Railways, to bring the people of Uttarakhand from remote places," the statement added. The Indian Railways on May 2 said that a policy decision has been taken to run 'Shramik Special Trains' amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. The Zonal Railways will run these trains as per the demand of the state governments.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, and tourists. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement that due to extended lockdown it has decided to cancel all passenger train services till May 17. (ANI)