33 percent offices to remain closed even outside containment zones, says Nagpur Municipal Commissioner

33 per cent offices will remain closed even outside containment zones amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Tukaram Mundhe, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner said.

In a video message on Sunday, he said: "Lockdown has been extended in Nagpur city till May 17. 33 percent offices will remain closed even outside containment zones. However, all the essential services will be functional. The restrictions which were applicable till May 3, will continue till May 17."

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3 and then for another two weeks till May 17. (ANI)