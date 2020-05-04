UP MLA, others held in Uttarakhand for violating lockdown norms

Independent MLA from Nautanwa Uttar Pradesh Aman Mani Tripathi and others were arrested allegedly for violating lockdown norms and misbehaving with government officials on Sunday. The incident occurred at Gauchar of Chamoli district where the entourage was stopped for screening by officials on Sunday.

Tripathi, along with ten others, was on a scheduled trip to Badrinath and Kedarnath with the requisite permission of Uttarakhand Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash. On May 3, the entourage was travelling in three vehicles and was stopped at Gauchar barrier by officials. However, they refused to stop and carried on towards Karnaprayag.

"Aman Mani Tripathi had come from Uttar Pradesh, along with others in three vehicles. They were stopped at Gauchar barrier. Without stopping they carried on and reached Karnaprayag. An argument ensued with the doctors and administration officials deployed for screening. The group was forced to return," Karnaprayag SDM Vaibhav Gupta said. State DG Law and Order Ashok Kumar told ANI that an FIR has been lodged against MLA Aman Mani Tripathi and 11 other persons under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disease Act. "After being arrested, they were served a notice and sent back to Uttar Pradesh," he added.

The MLA had earlier sought permission to visit these holy sites for praying for the salvation of the soul of the father of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who passed away recently amid the lockdown, the permission letter by the government stated. The entry of general population into Kedarnath during lockdown is prohibited. While the Badrinath shrine is scheduled to be opened on May 15. (ANI)