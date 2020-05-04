Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRDO develops UV disinfection tower for sanitizing coronavirus-prone areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:18 IST
DRDO develops UV disinfection tower for sanitizing coronavirus-prone areas

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has developed an ultraviolet (UV) disinfection tower for rapid and chemical-free sanitization of areas that are highly prone to the coronavirus infection, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. "For a room of about 12x12 feet dimension, the disinfection time is about 10 minutes," the ministry said, adding a 400-square-foot area can be sanitized within 30 minutes if the device is positioned at different places within the room.

The disinfection tower can be used remotely through laptop or mobile phone using a WIFI link, the ministry said. It has six lamps each with 43 watts of UVC power at 254 nanometre wavelength for 360 degree illumination. The device -- named "UV blaster" -- is designed and developed by Laser Science & Technology Centre, the Delhi-based premier laboratory of the DRDO, with the help of Gurugram-based New Age Instruments and Materials Private Ltd, the ministry said.

"The UV Blaster is useful for high tech surfaces like electronic equipment, computers and other gadgets in laboratories and offices that are not suitable for disinfection with chemical methods," the ministry noted. The device is also effective for areas with large flow of people such as airports, shopping malls, metros, hotels, factories, offices, etc, the ministry added.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected around 42,500 people and killed more than 1,370 people in the country..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Rose valley chit fund case: SC grants bail to managing director of private firm

The Supreme Court Monday granted bail to a private firms managing director who was arrested for his alleged role in connection with the multi-crore Rose valley chit fund case. A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Indira Banerjee, while grant...

Ten coronavirus cases in Germany's top two divisions: league

The German Football League DFL said Monday there have been 10 positive tests for coronavirus among players and backroom staff across the 36 clubs in the top two divisionsThe DFL, which hopes to restart the season later this month, reported ...

7 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, tally rises to 169

Seven more people, including six who recently returned from Kolkata, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Monday, taking the number cases in the state to 169, officials said. The new coronavirus disease COVID-19 cases were reported fro...

Gujarat reports 376 new COVID-19 cases and 29 highest single-day deaths; Total cases now 5,804 and fatalities 319: Health official.

Gujarat reports 376 new COVID-19 cases and 29 highest single-day deaths Total cases now 5,804 and fatalities 319 Health official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020