Constitution pillar of human values: Rajasthan Guv

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:21 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said all the human values are included in the basic duties provided in the Constitution and if the young generation performs these duties, then society, state and country will progress. Mishra was addressing a webinar based on technical education and human values from the Raj Bhavan here. In the webinar, organized by Bikaner Technical University, more than 1,000 students and parents participated.

Reading the preamble and fundamental duties of the Constitution, Mishra said that “our Constitution lays down moral values. The youth have to imbibe the duties provided in the Constitution in their conduct”. He said that morality is an important part of education and that the Constitution is the pillar of human values. The governor said that the current coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot in human life. Online education is becoming a necessity in these times, Mishra said. The governor said that now people have to find ways to live life in a new way.

