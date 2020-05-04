Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMC to give jobs to kin of staffers dying on COVID-19 duty

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:36 IST
BMC to give jobs to kin of staffers dying on COVID-19 duty

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said the legal heir of its employees will be given jobs in case they die while performing coronavirus-related duties. Jobs will be given on compassionate grounds and depending upon educational qualifications of the next of the kin of civic employees who die while fighting COVID-19, the BMC said in a circular issued in the night.

The circular said depending upon the educational qualifications and vacancies, the legal heir will be accommodated in posts such as labourer, ward boy, peon, executive assistant and junior account supervisor. Earlier in the day, a labour union of the BMC demanded that civic staff dying while performing duties related to the coronavirus outbreak must be given "martyr status" and all resultant benefits.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Municipal Union said civic staff were risking their lives while ensuring the outbreak is contained, adding that three BMC employees, including an assessment inspector serving in hotspot Dharavi, had died due to the infection. The letter, signed by Municipal Union secretary Ramakant Bane, demanded that kin of such persons be given benefits like a free flat, job to an heir on compassionate grounds as per educational background, Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia payment, free education to children, and salary disbursement till date of retirement.

On Sunday, BEST Workers' Union had demanded financial aid of Rs 1 crore and other benefits for a supervisor at the undertaking's Backbay Depot who succumbed to coronavirus infection. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking is providing bus services in the metropolis and surrounding areas during the lockdown in place since March- end.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

As Milan eases lockdown, mayor says 'people are ready' for green change

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala has pushed in recent years to make his northern Italian city more climate-smart, including setting an ambitious aim to electrify all public transport by 2030.On Monday, as the coronavirus-hit city began a slow, car...

New York governor outlines reopening plan with construction, manufacturing first

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday outlined a phased reopening of business activity in the state hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with select industries like construction and the least affected regions. Cuomo did not giv...

Liquor outlets remain shut in Kerala on Day-1 of Lockdown-3

Liquor outlets, beauty parlours, spas, barber shops remained shut in Kerala while fancy stores, bakeries and other stores opened on Monday as the state government eased the coronavirus lockdown restrictions. In the busy market places like B...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to nearly 4900; 349 fresh cases

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 4,898 on Monday, with 349 fresh cases being reported in a day, the city government authorities said. No fresh coronavirus death was reported for the second successive day on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020