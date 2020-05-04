BMC to give jobs to kin of staffers dying on COVID-19 duty

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said the legal heir of its employees will be given jobs in case they die while performing coronavirus-related duties. Jobs will be given on compassionate grounds and depending upon educational qualifications of the next of the kin of civic employees who die while fighting COVID-19, the BMC said in a circular issued in the night.

The circular said depending upon the educational qualifications and vacancies, the legal heir will be accommodated in posts such as labourer, ward boy, peon, executive assistant and junior account supervisor. Earlier in the day, a labour union of the BMC demanded that civic staff dying while performing duties related to the coronavirus outbreak must be given "martyr status" and all resultant benefits.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Municipal Union said civic staff were risking their lives while ensuring the outbreak is contained, adding that three BMC employees, including an assessment inspector serving in hotspot Dharavi, had died due to the infection. The letter, signed by Municipal Union secretary Ramakant Bane, demanded that kin of such persons be given benefits like a free flat, job to an heir on compassionate grounds as per educational background, Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia payment, free education to children, and salary disbursement till date of retirement.

On Sunday, BEST Workers' Union had demanded financial aid of Rs 1 crore and other benefits for a supervisor at the undertaking's Backbay Depot who succumbed to coronavirus infection. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking is providing bus services in the metropolis and surrounding areas during the lockdown in place since March- end.