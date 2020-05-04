Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MPs Lekhi, Bapat reappointed parl standing committees' chairpersons

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 23:42 IST
BJP MPs Lekhi, Bapat reappointed parl standing committees' chairpersons

BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Girish Bhalchandra Bapat have been reappointed as chairpersons of the parliamentary standing committees on public undertakings and estimates panel respectively for the year 2020-21, the Lok Sabha secretariat said on Monday

The tenure of parliamentary committees is usually one year after which these panels are reconstituted

Besides the chairperson, there are 29 members in both parliamentary panels from various parties depending on their strength in parliament.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan collected no money from migrant labourers: Sources

The Rajasthan government Monday said it did not take any money from stranded labourers for sending them to their states in special trains run by the Railways. The Rajasthan government did not take any money from migrant labourers. We did it...

Plane carrying coronavirus aid crashes in southern Somalia

A plane carrying aid supplies for use in the fight against the coronavirus crashed in Somalias southern Bay region on Monday, killing seven people on board, a security official and the state-run news agency said.State-run Somalia News Agenc...

France's becomes fifth country with more than 25,000 coronavirus deaths

France said the number of deaths from the coronavirus rose above 25,000 on Monday, becoming the fifth country to pass that threshold after the United States, Italy, Britain, and Spain.The daily number of new fatalities also sped up again af...

Bolsonaro picks new top cop after clashing with Brazil Supreme Court

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday picked a new head of the federal police following a Supreme Court decision to block his effort to appoint a family friend - a tactical retreat a day after he and supporters threatened the court i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020