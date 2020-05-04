BJP MPs Lekhi, Bapat reappointed parl standing committees' chairpersons

BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Girish Bhalchandra Bapat have been reappointed as chairpersons of the parliamentary standing committees on public undertakings and estimates panel respectively for the year 2020-21, the Lok Sabha secretariat said on Monday

The tenure of parliamentary committees is usually one year after which these panels are reconstituted

Besides the chairperson, there are 29 members in both parliamentary panels from various parties depending on their strength in parliament.