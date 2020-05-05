Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 5:56 p.m.

Repatriation flights from London to Indian cities set from May 7. 5:44 p.m.

190 Pakistanis stranded in India for over two months due to coronavirus lockdown return home. 5:33 p.m.

Stranded Indians landing in the country will have to register for COVID-19 'Aarogya Setu' app: MHA. 5:14 p.m.

93 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 2,859. 4:56 p.m.

64 repatriation flights to be operated by Air India from May 7-13, private airlines may join later: Civil Aviation Minister. 4:07 p.m.

COVID-19 curve remains flat but rises in cases at a steady rate a cause of concern: AIIMS director. 3:56 p.m.

COVID-19: India gives 200,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets, other medical supplies to Myanmar. 3:27 p.m.

Singapore reports 632 new COVID-19 cases. 3:20 p.m.

24 people in the Army's RR hospital in Delhi test positive for coronavirus. 3:14 p.m.

CBI alerts state police organizations of India about fake COVID-19 kits in the international market. 3:05 p.m.

The Supreme Court rejects plea seeking quashing of FIRs for petty offenses during COVID-19 lockdown. 2:55 p.m.

New measures to be put in place at Hyderabad airport post lockdown operations. 2:45 p.m.

Part of Shastri Bhavan in Delhi sealed after law ministry official tests positive for COVID-19. 2:41 p.m.

Nepal confirms 7 new coronavirus cases, total climbs to 82. 2:20 p.m.

Internal US document projects 3,000 deaths daily by June 1. 2:10 p.m.

No community transmission of COVID-19, behavioral changes may be new 'healthy' normal: Harsh Vardhan. 1:33 p.m.

Sri Lanka registers over 750 coronavirus cases, most from Naval facility. 12:54 p.m.

Kerala ex-pats in Gulf must be brought back; blue-collar workers should not be charged: Shashi Tharoor. 12:48 p.m.

Pakistan's number of COVID-19 cases surges past 21,000. 12:33 p.m.

One more die of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh; 67 fresh cases reported. 12:15 p.m.

India is likely to operate 64 flights to repatriate 14,800 of its nationals from 12 countries. 11:57 a.m.

Dave Greenfield, the keyboard player with British punk band 'The Stranglers', has died after testing positive for coronavirus. 11.34 a.m.

COVID-19: 'None of us is safe until all': UN chief; Nations pledged USD 8 billion for medical research. 11:02 am.

5 more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; toll rises to 82. 10:39 a.m.

Koyambedu market emerges as Tamil Nadu's new COVID-19 hotspot. 10:26 a.m.

A special train with 1,200 migrant workers departs to Bihar from Telangana 10:19 a.m. COVID-19: Special evacuation flights for Indians stuck in the US to begin this week.

10:10 a.m. Telangana to run 40 trains a day for one week to send migrant workers home.

10:06 a.m. COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,568 in India; cases climb to 46,433.

9:45 a.m. China reports 16 new coronavirus cases, total tally reaches 82,881.

9:38 a.m. One more COVID-19 case reported in Odisha, the total rises to 170.

