Seven stranded persons return to Sikkim

The first batch of seven persons stranded in various parts of West Bengal due to the lockdown returned to Sikkim on Tuesday, officials said. Two persons from the South district and five from the West district reached the Melli check post in a well-sanitised SNT bus after duly following social distancing norms, they said.

The returnees were screened on arrival at the Melli check post by the health department team and asked to fill up self-declaration forms detailing their travel history, they said. The officials deployed at the screening centre also made the returnees download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.

Those from the South district were sent for institutional quarantine at SIRD in Karfectar, while five others were handed over to the West district administration.