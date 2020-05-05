Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total rises 175

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:41 IST
Six test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total rises 175

Six people, five of whom had recently returned from Gujarat and West Bengal, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 175, an official said. The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 114.

Of the six new cases, three hailed from Balasore and one each from Ganjam, Sundergarh and Cuttack districts, the official said. The latest report came from Rourkela in Sundergarh district, where a 49-year-old man tested positive for the deadly virus after he returned from Kolkata.

The new cases in Cuttack and Ganjam districts are of two people who recently returned from Surat in Gujarat. Cuttack district had last reported a COVID-19 case on April 3 while Ganjam falls in the orange zone. In Balasore district, the three new patients comprised two men aged 50 and 26 years and a 40-year-old woman. The two men had recently returned from West Bengal.

Contact tracing and follow-up actions are being undertaken in the three districts, the official said. A total of 3,535 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Odisha on Monday, the highest in a day in the state, the official said. The Health Department has tested 44,663 samples so far.

Jajpur district has reported the maximum number of cases at 52, followed by Bhubaneswar 47, Balasore 24, Bhadrak 21 and Sundargarh 12. Three positive cases have been reported from Ganjam district while two cases each have been reported in Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Bolangir, Keonjhar and Kalahandi and one each in Puri, Dhenkanal, Deogarh and Koraput districts.

Sixty people have recovered from the disease. The state has reported only one coronavirus death - a 72-year-old man from Bhubaneswar who died on April 6. A total of 226 people, both suspected and confirmed cases, are presently in hospital isolation PTI AAM SKN RG KJ KJ.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

France's early COVID-19 case may hold clues to pandemic's start

A study by French scientists which suggests a man was infected with COVID-19 as early as Dec. 27, nearly a month before France confirmed its first cases, could be important in assessing when and where the new coronavirus emerged, experts sa...

30% spike in liquor sales; industry feels strain on pipeline, asks permission for more shifts

Faced with 20-30 per cent spike in demand after liquor sales were allowed from Monday, the alcoholic beverages industry is asking state governments to allow them to operate more shifts at distilleries. Industry bodies such as the Confederat...

Children at risk as pandemic pushes them online warns U.N. agency

Children are accessing the internet at a younger age, spending longer online and are at greater risk of cyber bullying as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps them at home, a U.N. agency said on Tuesday. The Geneva-based International Telecommunicat...

Trump denies U.S. role in what Venezuela says was 'mercenary' incursion

President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied any involvement by the U.S. government in what Venezuelan officials have called a failed armed incursion in the South American country that led to the capture of two American mercenaries. Trump made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020