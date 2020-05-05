Left Menu
Liquor vends to reopen in Haryana from Wednesday

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:00 IST
Liquor vends to reopen in Haryana from Wednesday

Liquor vends in Haryana, which were shut after nationwide lockdown against coronavirus in March, will re-open from Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said. He was speaking after a meeting of the state cabinet here which was chaired by Chief Minister M L Khattar.

The state government has decided to open retail liquor vends throughout the state, except the areas demarcated from time to time as 'containment zones', Chautala told reporters. The vends will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm in both rural and urban areas, he said.

The government has also imposed a variable "COVID cess" on liquor, he said. It will be ensured that social distancing is maintained at the vends and there is proper barricading, he said.

Replying to a question, he said there is no move to permit home delivery of liquor..

