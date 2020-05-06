Liquor worth Rs 197 crore sold in Karnataka on second day

The second day of liquor sales in Karnataka on Tuesday after easing of lockdown curbs saw a nearly five-fold jump in earnings, with Rs 197 crore worth spirits being sold. According to top Excise Department officials, 4.21 lakh cases of Indian-made liquor, comprising 36.37 lakh litres, worth Rs 182 crore and 7.02 lakh litres of beer in 0.90 lakh cases worth Rs 15 crore was sold on Tuesday.

On Monday, when sales resumed in the state, Rs 45 crore worth liquor was sold. "We had never expected such a record sale. It's unprecedented," an Excise official who did not wish to be named told PTI.

Liquor sales had resumed in Karnataka on Monday after a 41 day gap following the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI GMS SS APR HMB.