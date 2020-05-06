Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disinfectant sprayed on people returning to West Bengal through 'Shramik special train'

Disinfectant was sprayed on people who reached West Bengal by 'Shramik special train' from Rajasthan on Tuesday.

ANI | Hooghly (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-05-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 11:19 IST
Disinfectant sprayed on people returning to West Bengal through 'Shramik special train'
Authorities spray disinfectant at a migrant worker in West Bengal on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Disinfectant was sprayed on people who reached West Bengal by 'Shramik special train' from Rajasthan on Tuesday. The train was carrying around 1188 people, mainly migrant workers, from Rajasthan's Ajmer.

The people who arrived at Dankuni Railway Station in Hooghly were screened at the railway station and were sprayed with a disinfectant. "They are being sent to their respective home after a health check-up. 64 buses and 42 small vehicles have been placed for the purpose," West Bengal Police had informed on Tuesday.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier issued an advisory against the spraying of disinfectant on individuals and groups for COVID-19 management, saying it was physically and psychologically harmful. "Even if a person is potentially exposed to the COVID-19 virus, spraying the external part of the body does not kill the virus that has entered your body. Also, there is no scientific evidence to suggest that they are effective even in disinfecting the outer clothing/body in an effective manner," it had added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 1 had issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 with some relaxations. The MHA had also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains.

The Ministry of Railways has been running 'Shramik special trains,' to ensure smooth movement of migrant labourers and others to their respective native places. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 100 industrial units resume operations in J-K's Kathua

Nearly 100 industrial units in Kathua began operations on Wednesday, following the revised lockdown guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA. Nearly 100 industrial units resumed functioning in Industrial Estate SICOP Kathua. Th...

Juventus players return to training

Juventus players have started individual training at the Continassa Juventus Training Center, the club confirmed on Tuesday. After a day of tests and exams carried out yesterday at J Medical, some of the Juventus players started training at...

No personal info of any user has been proven to be at risk; no data or security breach: Aarogya Setu app team

The Aarogya Setu app team on Wednesday assured that no personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk and there has been no data or security breach. The statement came after claims regarding data security issues were made by...

Online supermarket Ocado's revenue soars 40% in lockdown Britain

British online supermarket and technology company Ocado said on Wednesday retail revenue soared 40.4 year-on-year in its second quarter so far as shoppers in coronavirus lockdown sought deliveries to avoid venturing out. That growth compare...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020