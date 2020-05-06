Left Menu
Hlengiwe Mkhize hands over food parcels, masks to disability organisations

This is to help mitigate the compounded risks that people with disabilities continue to experience during the COVID-19 lockdown.

06-05-2020
The Ministry said people with disabilities should be supported through extraordinary measures to ensure their safety. 

Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Deputy Minister, Hlengiwe Mkhize, has today handed over food parcels, sanitary pads and masks to disability organisations.

This is to help mitigate the compounded risks that people with disabilities continue to experience during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The donations were made to the Blind SA Association and the Deaf Federation of South Africa.

The Ministry said people with disabilities should be supported through extraordinary measures to ensure their safety.

"No one should be left behind. With the President has declared a state of disaster, we have ensured that we elevate the voices of people with disabilities, and have developed directions for regulations protecting their human rights during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mkhize.

The Ministry said social partners have come on board to support the department's drive to assist families of people with disabilities. The drive has been ongoing since the beginning of the lockdown, with several shelters and residential care facilities already having received food parcels and sanitary towels.

On 21 April, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an increase in a number of grants, which included that of people with disabilities, as a new way to distribute food aid, and as part of government's plan to boost the economy and relieve social distress caused by the lockdown. The grant increment -- applicable for six months -- was rolled out in May.

Mkhize has reiterated that the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities will continue with its advocacy work to ensure people with disabilities are aware of government's programmes and that they access the available resources.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

