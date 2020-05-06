Left Menu
Over 18,000 arrested in Maha for lockdown violation: Deshmukh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:24 IST
More than 95,000 cases have been registered for violation of prohibitory orders during lockdown in Maharashtra so far, and 18,722 persons were arrested in these cases, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. The police are working round-the-clock to enforce lockdown and contain the spread of the virus, he said in a statement here.

95,678 cases were registered for violation of restrictions since lockdown began in the state, he said. He had ordered strict action against anti-social elements who attack the police, doctors, nurses and health department officials who are working relentlessly, the minister said.

At least 184 incidents of assault on police were reported in the state during lockdown and 663 persons were held in these cases, he added. 414 police personnel and 42 officials contracted virus infection in the state, Deshmukh said.

If any police personnel has symptoms of the virus infection, they should immediately visit special centres set up for them for treatment, he said. So far, three police personnel from Mumbai and one from Pune have died due to coronavirus, the minister said.

2,11,638 persons were prescribed quarantine since the pandemic arrived in Maharashtra, and the police have so far traced at least 642 persons who violated quarantine rules, he said. The police also registered 1,279 cases of illegal transport and seized 53,071 vehicles during lockdown.

A fine of Rs 3.51 crore was collected in various cases of violation of lockdown, the home minister informed. The Maharashtra government has set up 4,808 relief camps which have benefited 4,42,858 migrants, labourers and the poor, Deshmukh said.

"If the government provides some relaxation from lockdown, it does not mean it is over, people should follow social distancing and various rules of lockdown to win this fight against coronavirus," he said..

