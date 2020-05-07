Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deshmukh visits lynching spot in Palghar; assures action

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:04 IST
Deshmukh visits lynching spot in Palghar; assures action

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday visited the village in Palghar district where three men, including two sadhus, were lynched on April 16 and said instructions have been given to take strict action against those involved in the mob attack. According to an official statement, Deshmukh made the remarks after visiting Gadchinchle village in adjoining Palghar district, 21 days after the incident.

Three persons, including two seers, were killed in the incident for which police have arrested 115 persons. The Crime Investigation department (CID) of the Maharashtra Police is probing the gruesome mob attack. Visited the spot where the mob killed the three men, held discussions with local people. The probe of the incident has been handed over to the CID.

Instructions have been given to take strict action against those involved in the killings, Deshmukh told reporters in Palghar, according to an official statement. He also reiterated that eight prisons in the state have been locked down to contain the spread of the coronavirus there.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Don Arun Gawli's daughter to tie knot on May 8 amid lockdown

Former don Arun Gawlis daughter Yogita will marry Marathi actor Akshay Waghmare in a simple home ceremony at Dagadi Chawl in central Mumbai on Friday amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Thursday. The family has informed the Agri...

Uttarakhand hikes prices of petrol, diesel; alcohol to cost dearer

The Uttarakhand state cabinet has decided to increase the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre and Re 1 on diesel, according to Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik. Now, petrol in the state will be sold at Rs 74.55 per litre from ear...

Northern Ireland says 'no headroom' to lift COVID-19 restrictions now

Northern Ireland does not plan to soften restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 at this time due to the high infection rate, Deputy First Minister Michelle ONeill said on Thursday.We have no headroom for change at this moment ...

New York extends moratorium on rent evictions by 60 days

New York will extend a moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent for another 60 days until August 20 to alleviate anxiety over the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing on Thursday.Cuomo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020