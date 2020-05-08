Opp MLAs urge PM to facilitate return of Goans stranded abroad

A group of opposition MLAs in Goa on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the National Executive Committee (NEC) to facilitate the return of Goans stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A delegation comprising Goa Forward Party MLAs Vijai Sardesai, Vinod Palyekar and Jayesh Salgaonkar along with Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte met Governor Satya Pal Malik to present a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister.

For nearly two months, Goans working on ships abroad and many othere stranded citizens through the Goa Seamen Association of India, NGOs and local leaders had made several appeals to the state and Central governments to be rescued, the memorandum stated. However, all their requests had fallen on deaf ears, the MLAs claimed.

The NEC's decision to open all ports in the country had helped 60 Goan seafarers to return home, they said. The decision, however, had not provided any relief to Goans who are stranded aboard, as they were waiting for the airports to resume operations, the memorandum stated.