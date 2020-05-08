Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 5:24 p.m.

More than 150 stranded Bangladeshis go home from Chennai as more flights are planned to Dhaka. 4:57 p.m.

Over 98,000 cases of lockdown violations registered in Maharashtra. 4:55 p.m.

Railways ferried over 2.5 lakh people stranded during lockdown in 222 special trains, Ministry of Home Affairs says. 4:48 p.m.

Seventy four fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh; total stands at 3,145. 4:46 p.m.

Central team in Pune to take stock of COVID-19 situation. 4:45 p.m.

MBBS interns in Rajasthan and UP protest, seeking hike in stipend. 4:40 p.m.

Thirty more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19 as total cases in the force rises to 223. 4:34 p.m.

Akola villages in Maharashtra use WhatsApp to coordinate virus fight. 4:03 p.m.

AP registers 41 new deaths due to COVID-19 with 54 fresh cases taking number of infected individuals in the state to 1,887. 3:40 p.m.

UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar reports first death due to COVID-19. 3:39 p.m.

Telangana imposes Rs 1,000 fine for no mask in public place. 3:32 p.m.

Guwahati Medical College closed for new patient admissions after PG student tests positive for COVID-19. 3:30 p.m.

Over 700 Indians stranded in Maldives are set to sail back home under 'Operation Samudra Setu'. 3:23 p.m.

Hundreds of migrant workers protest at Mangaluru railway station. 3:19 p.m.

ICMR has decided to study prevalence of asymptomatic COVID-19 infected people to check for community spread. 3:16 p.m.

Private bus operators demand doubling of bus fares in Bengal. 3:06 p.m.

Disinfection drive at Srinagar Civil Secretariat after employee tests positive for COVID-19. 2:45 p.m. Schools can't hike fees and must pay teachers during lockdown, Noida administration says.

2:42 p.m. Survivors of the Aurangabad train accident frantically raised alarm to alert their group members sleeping on tracks about a fast-approaching freight train, but it all went in vain as 16 of them were crushed to death at the crack of dawn.

2:30 p.m. Sri Lanka to target high-spending tourists to revive tourism.

2:28 p.m. Tally of COVID-19 patients in Thane district jumps to 1,655.

2:23 p.m. The Railways orders comprehensive probe into Aurangabad accident.

2:20 p.m. Singapore coronavirus infections touch 21,707 with 20 deaths, Health Ministry says.

1:58 p.m. Priyanka urges UP govt to provide insurance cover for all journalists amid COVID-19 pandemic.

1:40 p.m. UP’s first COVID-19 patient to undergo plasma therapy stable, say doctors.

1:34 p.m. Air India repatriation flight from Singapore lands at Delhi with 234 passengers.

1:29 p.m. Novel cloud-based web interface detects COVID-19 from CT scans.

1:22 p.m. Twenty two migrants flee from quarantine centre in C'garh.

1:20 p.m. European Union offers more than USD 163 million aid package to Pakistan.

1:00 p.m. IndiGo reinstates pay cut, introduces leave without pay program for senior employees from May.

12:32 p.m. Coronavirus claims life of another CISF official.

12:23 p.m. Maharashtra CM expresses grief over death of migrants and announces aid Rs 5 lakh each to their families.

12:20 p.m. Migrants stranded all over world at heightened risk of COVID-19, International Organization for Migration (IOM) says.

12:14 p.m. British rapper Ty dies from coronavirus complications.

11:50 a.m. Hotter and humid weather may not halt spread of COVID-19, study says.

11:38 a.m. Odisha plans revival of tourism post lockdown.

11:32 a.m. Rajasthan's COVID-19 toll rises to 100, as the number of cases increases to 3,453.

11:22 a.m. Top senators urge US President Donald Trump to temporarily suspend all new guest worker visas, including H-1B.

11:14 a.m. Five labourers who jumped from slow-moving train in UP were detained and sent to quarantine centre.

11:10 a.m. Most COVID-19 patients may lose sense of smell by third day of infection, study says.

11:00 a.m. UN and partners launch USD 6.7 billion appeal for vulnerable countries.

10:12 a.m. Twenty six people test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha.

10:02 a.m. COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 1,886 as cases climb to 56,342.

9:51 a.m. South African first-class cricketer Solo Nqweni tests positive for coronavirus.

9:34 a.m. Eighty five per cent of daily wagers in Ahmedabad hit by lockdown, survey says.

8:38 a.m. Fresh COVID-19 case in HP as state's tally rises to 48.

6:58 a.m. After his military aide tested positive for coronavirus, US President Donald Trump says he would undergo the COVID-19 test every day.

6:47 a.m. On COVID-19, China either made a terrible mistake or probably it was incompetence, US President Donald Trump says.