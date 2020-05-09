Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 2:58 p.m.

Three members of a family in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka tested positive for coronavirus. 2:57 p.m.

New antiviral drug combo shows promise against COVID-19, Lancet study says. 2:45 p.m.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram welcomes Centre's decision to borrow an additional 4.2 lakh crore. 2:39 p.m.

Senior hockey players to undergo coaching course online amid lockdown. 2:38 p.m.

Odisha's poor medical aspirants get online classes to sustain focus on the NEET exam. 2:27 p.m.

AIIMS experts guide doctors at Ahmedabad hospital and interacted with frontline staff amid concerns over the rise in COVID-19 fatalities. 2:21 p.m.

Singapore sees a drop in new coronavirus cases. CISF reports 13 fresh COVID-19 cases with its maximum in Delhi metro unit.

2:15 p.m. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami urges PM Narendra Modi to put the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act on hold till these were thoroughly discussed with state governments after the Coronavirus pandemic subsides.

2:10 p.m. Pakistan eases nationwide lockdown even as coronavirus cases rise.

2:08 p.m. Odisha trains 1.72 lakh health personnel to combat COVID-19 in the state.

1:44 p.m. 'Disciplined' northeast emerges as a model of COVID-19 management, Union minister Jitendra Singh says.

1:34 p.m. Nepal's coronavirus cases reach 109.

12:39 p.m. TN people stranded in foreign nations return.

12:25 p.m. Five-year-old boy dies from rare inflammatory illness linked to COVID-19 in the US.

12:22 p.m. Five Bihar Military Police personnel test positive for COVID-19 as the state's count rises to 579.

11:40 a.m. Rajasthan records 57 new coronavirus cases as the state's tally rises to 3,636.

11:27 a.m. SBI complains to CBI after Rs 411 crore loan defaulter fled the country.

11:21 a.m. Legislation introduced in US Congress to give Green Card to 40,000 foreign nurses and doctors.

11:14 a.m. As many as 359 people arrived in Chennai early from Dubai in two Air India flights as part of the government's Vande Bharat Mission to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various countries.

10:57 a.m. Coronavirus infected patients developing severe illness or having compromised immunity will have to test negative through RT-PCR test before being discharged by a hospital, the Union health ministry says in its revised discharge policy for COVID-19 cases.

10:55 a.m. Tally of Nashik's COVID-19 patients grows by 50 to 622.

9:51 a.m. The death toll due to COVID-19 in India rises to 1,981 as the number of cases climbs to 59,662.

8:41 a.m. China continues to hide and obfuscate COVID-19 data from the world, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says.

4:28 a.m. Democratic senators introduce a bill to give another monthly payment to Americans hit by COVID-19.

4:07 a.m. Trump reaches out to world leaders on coronavirus and the global economy.