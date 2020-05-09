West Bengal's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,786

As many as 108 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, taking the total number of cases to 1,786 and death toll to 99 in the state, said West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay.

"Number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,243," Bandopadhyay said.

Out of the total number, 911 cases are from Kolkata, 370 from Howrah and 243 from North 24 Parganas. (ANI)