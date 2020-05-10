53 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka
Fifty-three more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka on Sunday, the state government said.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-05-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 13:20 IST
As per the health bulletin from the Karnataka government, 53 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state between 5 pm yesterday and 12 noon today. Of the 53 cases, 31 have a history of travel to Ajmer in Rajasthan and eight to Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
The total number of cases in the state is at 847, including 405 discharged and 31 deaths so far, the bulletin said. (ANI)
