157 fresh COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh

With 157 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the number of positive corona cases in the State on Sunday surged to 3,614, said the state Health Department on Sunday.

Out of the total cases, 1,676 patients have recovered while 215 others succumbed to the infection, it said.

A total of 62,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry said on Sunday.There are 41,472 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)