16 fresh COVID-19 cases from BSF camp in Tripura

Tripura has reported 16 new coronavirus cases in the Border Security Force (BSF) camp, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 148, said Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday. The fresh 16 cases were found in the BSF's 86th Battalion. Among those who tested positive, one is BSF official, six are females and nine are children.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to Twitter to announce the latest cases. He also announced that 75 Samples from BSF's 3rd Battalion were tested but all reports came negative. "ALERT ! 16 persons found #COVID19 POSITIVE in Tripura from 86th-Bn #BSF (Official:1, Female:6, Children: 9). We are conducting max number of tests. 75 Samples from 3rd-Bn BSF tested but all reports are NEGATIVE," he wrote. (ANI)