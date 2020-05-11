Scientists and technologists are on frontlines of global battle against COVID-19, says Kovind

On the occasion of National Technology Day on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind said that science and technology are "key instruments for inclusive progress" and scientists and technologists are on the frontlines of the global battle against COVID-19. "Greetings to the fellow citizens on the National Technology Day, marking the anniversary of the nuclear tests of 1998. On this occasion, we celebrate the incomparable contribution of the scientific community in making the nation self-reliant," tweeted President Kovind. "We recognise science and technology as the key instruments for inclusive progress. Our scientists and technologists are also on the frontlines of the global battle against COVID-19, making the nation proud," he said in his subsequent tweet.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the nuclear tests held in 1998 at Pokhran, Rajasthan, terming it an "exceptional achievement" and a "landmark moment in India's history" and applauded all those using technology to enhance the quality of life. "On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India's history," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet," he further tweeted. India conducted Pokhran-II tests, a series of five nuclear explosions, in May 1998 at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11 as a reminder of the anniversary of Pokhran-II tests.