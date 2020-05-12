Left Menu
21,714 ferried till Maha borders with states in buses: MSRTC

21,714 ferried till Maha borders with states in buses: MSRTC
More than 21,700 people, most of them migrant workers, were transported over the last three days in 1,169 buses to Maharashtra's borders with adjoining states amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, government-run undertaking MSRTC said on Monday. As many as 21,714 people were ferried to border points in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

MSRTC claimed that on May 11, it transported 11,866 workers, who were walking along highways to, on borders with the help of 530 buses. The state government has decided to provide transport to migrant workers till its borders and to transport workers of Maharashtra from its borders to their respective districts free of cost.

MSRTC has also decided to provide transportation to workers walking along highways till Maharashtra's borders with adjoining states.

