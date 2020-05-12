110 new COVID-19 cases in West Bengal
A total of 110 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths were reported in West Bengal on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 1,363 in the state.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:51 IST
A total of 110 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths were reported in West Bengal on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 1,363 in the state. "110 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths have been reported in the state today. Total active positive cases stand at 1,363," State Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.
With 3,604 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 70,756, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. As per the tally, there are 46,008 active coronavirus cases while 22,454 patients have been cured/discharged and one has migrated. With 87 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths has risen to 2,293. (ANI)
