Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa CM hails PM for Rs 20 lakh crore economic package

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:23 IST
Goa CM hails PM for Rs 20 lakh crore economic package

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore package to reinvigorate the economy hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and the resultant lockdown. The package, which amounts to around 10 per cent of the country's GDP, was announced by the PM during his address to the nation late evening.

"I welcome the special financial package of Rs 20 lakh crores announced by the Honbe PM Shri @narendramodi ji for atmanirbhar bharat. Atmanirbhar bharat is the only way ahead, that is esha panth," Sawant tweeted. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane called the PM's address to the nation and the package inspiring as it was announced after following consultative process with all chief ministers.

"This is one of the largest financial package in the history of Independent India," he said. BJP Goa spokesperson said the package was reflective of Modi's leadership and would help the country come of the coronavirus crisis in a major way.

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

S.Arabia to enforce nationwide 24-hour curfew for Eid holiday

Saudi Arabia will enforce a countrywide 24-hour curfew during the five-day Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday later this month to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.The curfew will apply from May 23-May 2...

Cuba doubles down on testing as coronavirus cases decline

Cuba began mass testing for the new coronavirus this week even as it appeared to have contained infections, and residents struggled to move around amid a partial shutdown in search of scarce basic goods.New cases have fallen to less than 20...

Angola's dos Santos wants graft case against her dropped, citing 'fake' documents

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos called on Tuesday for a corruption case against her to be dropped, accusing Angolan authorities of using forged documents including a bogus passport to get courts to seize her assets. Angolan authoritie...

New York governor warns against paying 'greedy corporations' in stimulus bill

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday called on Congress to pass a stimulus package in response to the coronavirus pandemic that funds police officers, teachers and other local and state employees and warned against repeating the corpor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020