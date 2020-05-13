29 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 908

29 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 908, said state Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday. Among the new cases reported, Nawada district has reported the highest number of cases at 9, followed by Bhagalpur at 6 cases.

While, Gopalganj, Buxar, Begusarai, Rohtas and Khagaria reported three cases each. With an increase of 3,525 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases rises to 74,281 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)