2 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, tally rises to 71

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 71, according to a health department bulletin. The latest cases have been reported from Dehradun and Almora districts, the bulletin here said.

The patients include a 52-year-old woman who had returned to Dehradun from Delhi and a 27-year-old man who had returned to Ranikhet from Gurugram in Haryana. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand has risen to 71, according to the bulletin.

There are 24 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in the state. So far, 46 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, it said. A woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at AIIMS, Rishikesh early this month. The health department, however, had attributed her death to "sudden reduced blood flow to the heart".