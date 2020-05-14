Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nurse undergoes COVID-19 test to get 5-year-old son's interim custody

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:25 IST
Nurse undergoes COVID-19 test to get 5-year-old son's interim custody

A 45-year-old woman, a nurse working in Saudi Arabia, has secured interim custody of her minor son after the Kerala High Court allowed her plea challenging a Family Court order declining it on the ground that she had not undergone COVID-19 test. The family court order cited the contentions made by the five-year-old child's father that she had not undergone medical check up and violated the rules of quarantine after her return from the Gulf nation in March.

A Division Bench of the High Court, comprising Justices Anu Sivaraman and M R Anitha, on Tuesday allowed her plea and ordered granting her 15-day interim custody of her child, admitting the contention filed by her counsel that the woman underwent COVID-19 test on May 8 and the result was negative. "The fact that the petitioner is working abroad is not in dispute.It is also not seen to be disputed that she will have to go back when the lockdown is lifted.

The thirst of a mother to see the child after a long while is also quite imaginable. Taking into account the peculiar facts and circumstances, we are of the considered view that interim custody of the minor child shall be given to the petitioner mother for a period of 15 days," the court said in its order.

Earlier, the family court had granted the custody of the minor child to the father with visitation rights to the mother as and when she visited Kerala. When she came down to Kerala on March 7, 2020, she filed a petition seeking interim custody of the child but considering the situation prevailing then in Kerala, the family court was not inclined to grant her the custody.

The family court had dismissed the petition in view of the objection raised by the child's father that the woman had come from Saudi Arabia,not undergone medical check up and had violated the rules of quarantine. It was also contended that handing over custody posed a danger to the boy's life at a time when COVID-19 cases were being reported in Idukki.

Challenging the lower court order, the woman submitted as and when the lockdown was over, she will have to return to her work place and join duty and she will be denied an opportunity to spend time with her son. She also produced the certificate issued from the district hospital, Thodupuzha, stating that it would certify that the COVID-19 test done on May 8 was negative.PTI COR TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Burundi kicks out WHO team amid election campaign

Burundi is expelling the national head of the World Health Organisation WHO and three members of his team during a presidential election campaign that has gone ahead despite health risks from the coronavirus pandemic.The government confirme...

US STOCKS-Futures dip on fears of prolonged economic downturn

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday following two sessions of sharp declines, as investors worried that the current economic downturn maybe is here for longer than initially presumed.The stock markets sharp rebound from March l...

Soccer-Brighton striker Murray questions Premier League restart plans

Restarting the Premier League season should not be a priority while Britains death toll continues to rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Brighton Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray said on Thursday. Premier League clubs have been in discussions...

Children with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Children with cancer are no more vulnerable than other children to COVID-19 infection or morbidity resulting from the disease, according to a study. The study, published in JAMA Oncology, found that of all the children with cancer infected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020