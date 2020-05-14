Two arrested for robbing man in southeast Delhi

Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly robbing a person and then stabbing him in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area, police said. Vicky (35) and Rohit (20), residents of Tughlakabad village, have been apprehended. They are cousins, they said. Police at 11:50 pm on Tuesday received information about a man getting stabbed and then his mobile phone being snatched at Okhla More on MB Road, a senior officer said. The victim was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, the officer said, adding that there were three stab injuries on his body. During investigation, police got a tip-off and nabbed the accused persons from a forested area near the Tughlakabad area. The accused had thrown bricks on the victim while he was going on his motorcycle, police said. The man fell down on the road and accused persons robbed him of his mobile phone and wallet, police said. During a scuffle, they also stabbed him with a knife. Two knives and a mobile phone were seized from them, they added.