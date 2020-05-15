Left Menu
First special train to Kerala from Delhi reaches Thiruvananthapuram

The first special train to Kerala from New Delhi reached Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station with 602 passengers on Friday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 15-05-2020 07:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 07:39 IST
The first special train to Kerala from Delhi in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

The first special train to Kerala from New Delhi reached Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station with 602 passengers on Friday. The passengers were screened after they reached the railway station.

The air-conditioned Rajadhani superfast train is among the lockdown special superfast trains being operated from New Delhi to 15 destinations. On May 11, the Indian Railways had issued the timings of 30 special trains to be run with effect from May 12.

These trains will run between New Delhi and some major cities including Howrah, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bilaspur and Bengaluru on daily, biweekly, triweekly and weekly basis. (ANI)

