Left Menu
Development News Edition

Social Development changes method of serving foods to deals with COVID

“The objectives of the directives is to ensure that the distribution of food parcels is done in a dignified manner that does not expose people to possible infection,” Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu said on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:11 IST
Social Development changes method of serving foods to deals with COVID
The Minister said the department is working jointly with the sector to address the needs on the ground. Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

The Department of Social Development (DSD) has drafted directives on the coordination of food donations and other humanitarian relief efforts as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The objectives of the directives is to ensure that the distribution of food parcels is done in a dignified manner that does not expose people to possible infection," Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu said on Friday.

The Minister noted the false allegations in the media that the DSD intends to prohibit the distribution of food parcels and cooked food to households and communities that are most in need of humanitarian relief.

"To comply with social distancing guidelines, the department has changed its modus operandi of serving cooked food at community centres to the door-to-door delivery or knock-and-drop system of pre-packed food to families."

"However, over the last past weeks, the department has recognised and has been informed of several incidents of long queues and overcrowding at food-parcel distribution areas across the country," the Minister said.

She said the current uncoordinated situation of the distribution of food parcels creates an environment for the spread of this deadly virus amongst the most vulnerable.

"Protecting our people against the possible infection of this deadly virus is as important as providing food relief. To avoid the recurrence of such incidents and to comply with the lockdown regulations, the department drafted directives on the coordination of food donations and other humanitarian relief efforts," she said.

The Minister said the rationale for these directives is that humanitarian responses to a crisis of this magnitude often involve large numbers of national and international organisations who work in the same geographical areas.

"Failure to work together amongst these organisations can lead to gaps in coverage and duplication of humanitarian relief efforts. It is for this reason that we encourage organisations that are involved in humanitarian assistance to work jointly with the government to ensure that there is a coordinated response and to eliminate opportunities for corruption and manipulation of these efforts.

"The need for collaboration and coordination of all humanitarian relief efforts between government and civil society organisations is premised on the understanding that the department alone cannot meet the unprecedented socioeconomic challenges brought about by this global pandemic," she said.

The Minister said the department is working jointly with the sector to address the needs on the ground.

"There are more benefits to all of us working together to strengthen our national response and to reach those most in need wherever they are than working in silos. The department has a long-standing partnership with civil society organisations. In many parts of our country, the Department is working jointly with the sector to address the needs on the ground.

"I take this opportunity to once again salute the speedy and courageous efforts of civil society organisations that continue to meet the basic needs of those most in need during this unprecedented times," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

In quarantined Venezuela, karate champion takes training to living room

Accustomed to working out among Venezuelas best youth karate athletes, 16-year-old Ricardo Perez now trains between four barstools and two black leather couches - in his living room.The four-time Venezuelan youth karate champion was upset w...

Tennis-ATP Tour suspension extended to July 31 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The suspension of the ATP Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been further extended until July 31, the ATP announced on Friday.ATP events in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbuhel will not go ahead as sch...

London streets to go car-free to encourage walking and cycling

Cars will be banished from miles of streets in central London to encourage more walking and cycling and help public transport cope with social distancing restrictions, the citys mayor said on Friday. Sadiq Khan said the plan, which covers m...

Mizoram extends lockdown till May 31 to check spread of coronavirus: Official.

Mizoram extends lockdown till May 31 to check spread of coronavirus Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020