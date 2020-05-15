Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrants begin 1,000 km trek home to MP from Haryana, woman delivers baby on roadside

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:32 IST
Migrants begin 1,000 km trek home to MP from Haryana, woman delivers baby on roadside

Evicted by their landlords, 48 migrant labourers, including one in an advanced stage of pregnancy, set out on a 1,000 km trek home to Madhya Pradesh from Haryana's Ambala a fortnight ago. The group, including 20 children and five women, braved heat and storms, and rested in the shade under trees and wherever they could find a quiet corner.

The labourers caught the attention of locals and media as they stopped to rest in roadside hutments at GT Road in Masoodabad here on Wednesday after covering a distance of nearly 350 km. Recounting her harrowing experience, 28-year-old Maan Kumari said she gave birth on the roadside somewhere between Ambala and Aligarh and she had already walked at least 150 km, braving the summer sun and thunderstorms, with her newborn in her arms.

The group sought shelter in the veranda of some closed shops here. Maan Kumari's husband Sanjay claimed that policemen were mounting pressure on them to move out. However, some good samaritans intervened and the local authorities made arrangements for them to stay at a shelter.

Maan Kumari and another woman Phoolwati said all through the way, good samaritans offered them food and water, without which they would not have made it this far. Later on Thursday, the district authorities made arrangements to take the labourers to their native villages in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district.

Additional District Magistrate (City) R K Malpani told PTI that as soon as the district authorities came to know of the plight of these migrants, transport was arranged for taking them to their destination free of cost. They were also provided essentials like food and other things for the onward journey, he said.

Rendered jobless due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, and desperate to get home, migrant workers across the country are undertaking long and arduous journeys to their native places on foot, on bicycles or packed into trucks. This, despite the Centre allowing special trains for stranded migrants who wish to return to their native places.

According to officials, the railways has ferried home more than 11 lakh migrants on 932 special trains since May 1..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Half of Brits repatriated globally are from India

India has had the largest chunk of repatriations of Britons stranded overseas in the coronavirus lockdown, with nearly half of those brought home on 64 special flights coming from Indian cities. The UK government said that more than 16,500 ...

3rd tranche of eco relief package to focus on agri sector: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the third tranche of economic package will deal with giving relief to agriculture and allied industries. Speaking to media, she said the package would focus on infrastructure and building c...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 153 in West Bengal with 10 more fatalities in last 24 hours; 87 fresh cases reported: State health dept.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 153 in West Bengal with 10 more fatalities in last 24 hours 87 fresh cases reported State health dept....

Private creditors push back against blanket debt relief for Africa

Emerging-market creditors have set up a group to help heavily indebted African nations coordinate responses to the economic impact of COVID-19, but they have also criticised recent calls for blanket debt relief. The Africa Private Creditor ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020