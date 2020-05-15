30 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K

Thirty new cases of coronavirus were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the total count in the Union Territory to 1,013.

Of the 30 new COVID-19 positive cases, 9 are from Jammu division and 21 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases in the Union Territory now stands at 1,013, including 489 active cases, 513 recovered and 11 deaths," according to an official statement released by the J-K administration.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 81,970, of which 27,920 recovered/migrated and 2,649 deaths. (ANI)