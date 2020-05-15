Left Menu
Development News Edition

30 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K

Thirty new cases of coronavirus were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the total count in the Union Territory to 1,013.

ANI | Jammu And Kashmir | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:10 IST
30 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Thirty new cases of coronavirus were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the total count in the Union Territory to 1,013.

Of the 30 new COVID-19 positive cases, 9 are from Jammu division and 21 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases in the Union Territory now stands at 1,013, including 489 active cases, 513 recovered and 11 deaths," according to an official statement released by the J-K administration.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 81,970, of which 27,920 recovered/migrated and 2,649 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

WHO head says vaccines, medicines must be fairly shared to beat COVID-19

Scientists and researchers are working at breakneck speed to find solutions for COVID-19 but the pandemic can only be beaten with equitable distribution of medicines and vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.Tra...

U.S. House aims to pass $3 trillion Democratic coronavirus bill rejected by Republicans

The U.S. House of Representatives was set on Friday to debate and vote on a 3 trillion Democratic bill aimed at easing the human and economic toll of a coronavirus pandemic that has killed 85,000 Americans and shut down much of the economy....

U.S.-China trade deal not falling apart -White House adviser

The U.S.-China trade deal reached in January is absolutely not falling apart and the two countries are still working on trade, White House adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.Kudlow told reporters at the White House the trade deal is contin...

Leopard spotted on city outskirts escapes to forest area

Hyderabad, May 15 PTI A leopard, which was spotted on a road on the city outskirts triggering panic among local residents and motorists, has moved to a nearby forest area, Telangana forest officials said on Friday. The forest personnel cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020