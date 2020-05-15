Maharashtra reports 1,576 fresh COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths

Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,576 new COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths, taking the total positive cases and death toll in the State to 29,100 and 1,068 respectively, said the Health Department.Currently, there are 21,467 active cases in the state.As many as 6,564 patients have been recovered or discharged in the State so far. With 933 fresh positive COVID-19 cases on Friday in Mumbai, the total number of people infected with the virus in the city has climbed to 17,512, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Mumbai also confirmed 24 deaths on Friday, taking the toll count to 655. So far 4,658 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, Dharavi reported 84 new COVID-19 positive cases. Now, the area has a total of 1,145 cases.

As no new death recorded today, the total fatalities in the area remained at 53, the BMC said. Pune District Health Officer Dr Bhagawan Pawar said that the 141 people detected positive for COVID-19 in Pune, while 5 persons succumbed to the virus. With this, the total positive cases and fatalities in the district now stand at 3,567 and 186, respectively.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited a Corona Care Centre in Goregaon. This care centre, which provides 1,000 beds facility, has been established by the BMC. (ANI)