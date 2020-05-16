Left Menu
J-K police busts LeT terror module in Budgam, 5 terror associates arrested

Security forces arrested five terror associates of Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) and also busted a terrorist hideout in Budgam, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday.

ANI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-05-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 10:19 IST
Security forces at the hideout destroyed by them in Budgam district. Photo/J-K Police. Image Credit: ANI

Security forces arrested five terror associates of Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) and also busted a terrorist hideout in Budgam, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday. According to a press release by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, "acting on information, the Budgam Police, along with 53 RR and 153 battalion CRPF arrested top terror associate of LeT, namely, Zahoor Wani, during a search operation from village Arizal of PS Khansaib."

Further acting on Wani's disclosure, a hideout was also discovered which was being used by terrorists for shelter, and incriminating materials, along with arms and ammunition were recovered from it. During further investigation, 4 other terror associates, Younis Mir, Aslam Sheikh, Parwaiz Sheikh, and Rehman Lone, all residents of Khansaib who were "involved in providing logistic support and shelter to LeT terrorists" were also arrested.

The group was active in the past few months in the area, according to the police. A case under relevant provisions of the law has been registered in police station Khansaib in connection with the case.

Further investigation is underway.

