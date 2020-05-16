BJP National President JP Nadda condoles death of 24 migrants in Auraiya mishap

BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday offered condolence to the families of the migrant workers who lost their lives in Auraiya mishap on Saturday. "Disturbed by news of the tragic accident in Auraiya, UP in which 23 workers died. I request all BJP workers to fully cooperate with the administration in relief work. My condolences to the families of victims. I pray to God for quick recovery of the injured," tweeted Nadda in Hindi on Saturday.

However, the Chief Medical Officer of Auraiya had informed that as many as 24 people were brought dead to the hospital. The migrant labourers died after the truck they were travelling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district earlier today. (ANI)