Man killed at Shahdara bus terminal

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person with a cricket bat after he scolded him at a bus terminal in Shahdara area, Delhi police said on Saturday. Police found Shyampal (around 40), a resident of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, dead with head injury on Friday. An eye-witness said Nandlal, a native of Mau district in UP, hit him and escaped.

"The accused was arrested near a railway track, behind sabzi mandi, Shahdara," Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Sharma said. On interrogation, he revealed he saw Shyampal cleaning his face, hands and feet inside the bus terminal. When he objected, Shyampal abused and scolded him.

In a fit of rage, Nandlal picked up a cricket bat and hit the victim on his head, police said..