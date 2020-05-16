Providing buses for migrants, say Auraiya district authorities

Auraiya police authorities on Saturday said it has arranged buses to send the migrant workers who are passing from here to reach their native homes and was asking them to get down from trucks and other vehicles. "We are asking the migrants who are going to their native homes in trucks, on foot and by other means to de-board trucks and vehicles. We are providing buses for their journey. We are ensuring their safe journey. So far, we have sent at least 1,000 migrants to their homes by buses and the rest will be sent soon," Auraiya Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kumar Dixit told ANI.

A large number of migrants were seen queuing for undergoing thermal screening in Auraiya and giving requisite information to the administration. At least twenty four labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with another truck in Auraiya district earlier in the day.

Some migrants also complained that they were duped by truck drivers. "I am coming from Noida and going to Bihar's Sitamarhi in a truck. I had given Rs 1,700 to the truck driver but driver dropped me here," said one of the migrants.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Friday directed state officials to set up police station-level teams to ensure that no migrant worker travels on foot or bike or in any unsafe mode and asked them to make arrangements to ensure that migrants could return home safely. (ANI)