Maha COVID-19 cases cross 30,000-mark, death toll at 1,135

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 1,606 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths, including 41 in Mumbai, taking the case count to 30,706 and the number of fatalities to 1,135, state Health department said. A total of 524 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of the recovered cases to 7,088, a statement said.

Of the total cases, Mumbai alone accounts for 18,555 patients and 696 deaths. The Mumbai and Metropolitan Region (MMR) has reported a total of 23,193 cases and 768 deaths.

"Of the 67 deaths, 41 died in Mumbai, seven each in Thane and Pune, five in Aurangabad, three in Jalgaon, two in Mira Bhayander, and one each in Nashik and Solapur," the release said. While 22 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, the rest had taken place between April 14 and May 14, taking the overall death toll to 1135, it stated.

Another hotspot Pune has reported 3302 cases and 179 deaths, it said. The number of cases in Aurangabad stood at 776 with 25 deaths, followed by Malegaon (667) in Nashik district with 34 fatalities, the release said.

The number of cases in Solapur stands at 362 with 21 deaths. "The state has a total of 1516 containment zones. A total of 3,34,558 people are under home quarantine and 17,048 in institutional quarantine," it stated.

The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 30,706, deaths 1,135, discharged people 7,088, active cases 22,483 and people tested so far 2,61,783..