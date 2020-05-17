Kuwait, Saudi to halt oil production from joint field - Al Rai newspaper

Kuwait, Saudi to halt oil production from joint field - Al Rai newspaperReuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-05-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 01:17 IST
Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have agreed to halt oil production from the joint Al-Khafji field for one month, starting from June 1, Kuwait's Al-Rai newspaper reported on Saturday. There was no immediate comment from Kuwaiti officials.
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have agreed with other members of the OPEC+ group of oil producers to cut output in a bid to reduce a glut in global supplies. Both Gulf states have also said they would make additional cuts beyond the agreed curbs.
