Maharashtra Govt extends lockdown till May 31

Maharashtra Govt extends lockdown till May 31PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 13:34 IST
Maharashtra government hasextended the lockdown in the state till May 31, an officialsaid on Sunday
Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta has issued an ordernotifying extension of the lockdown, the official said
"The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting oflockdown orders will be notified in due course," the ordersaid. The present lockdown was valid till May 17.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Ajoy Mehta