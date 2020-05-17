Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh govt providing help to migrants in transit: Official

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-05-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 18:56 IST
C'garh govt providing help to migrants in transit: Official

From arranging bus services to ensuring medical screening, the Chhattisgarh government is providing various facilities to migrant labourers in transit to their home states amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said on Sunday. Thousands of migrants from states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana etc are crossing Chhattisgarh every day to reach Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand, he said.

Chhattisgarh, a landlocked state, shares its borders with seven states- Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. The migrants are either hitchhiking rides in goods vehicles or are walking on foot to reach their destinations.

"Upon arrival of migrants on the border of the state, we are providing them food and drinking water and conducting their health check up before ferrying them to borders close to their home states," the official said. Various self-help organisations, social service institutions, industry and trade bodies are also cooperating with the state government to help the migrants on the appeal of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, he said.

At least 100 buses have been arranged to ferry migrant workers reaching Baghnadi border in Rajnandgaon district. "As most of them belong to states like Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, they are being transported up to the northern border of Chhattisgarh from where authorities of their concerned states are informed about them," he said, adding that footwear and face masks were distributed among migrants.

In Raipur, a large number of migrants gather in Tatibandh area on its outskirts every day where buses have been arranged to transport them to borders without charging any fare..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

2 drown at home of former All-Star Crawford

A woman and a 5-year-old boy drowned Saturday at the north Houston home of four-time All-Star Carl Crawford, the Houston Chronicle reported. The boy was spotted in the pool and was struggling to breathe when a 25-year-old woman jumped in to...

As many as 500,000 could be left jobless in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19: Wickremesinghe

Sri Lankas former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday said that as many as 500,000 people could be left unemployed in the country due to the COVID-19 economic crisis, urging the government to come up with a credible stimulus packa...

Govt will prepare detailed plan for Delhi based on centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow (Monday): CM Kejriwal.

Govt will prepare detailed plan for Delhi based on centres guidelines and announce it tomorrow Monday CM Kejriwal....

Sixty-two more people test COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, number of cases rises to 1,183: Officials.

Sixty-two more people test COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, number of cases rises to 1,183 Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020