UP’s 16.5 lakh migrant workers reached state: Official

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said a total of 16.50 lakh migrant workers have already returned to the state. "So far 16.50 lakh migrant labourers have returned to the state through trains, buses and other transports. Till Sunday morning, 6.65 lakh migrant workers arrived by 522 Shramik Special trains," said Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi.

Awasthi also said trains arrived in UP from Delhi for the first time on Saturday. “Now, 11 trains will depart from Delhi on a daily basis to various districts of the state,” he added. "Till Saturday, the railway has been paid Rs 6 crore. By Monday, an additional Rs 30 crore will be paid to the Indian Railways," Awasthi said.

He added that instructions have been given to all district magistrates to acquire private vehicles and school vehicles on decided rates, so that labourers can be sent to safer places. The district magistrates have been asked to arrange 200 vehicles, he said in a statement here.