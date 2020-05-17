Left Menu
Lockdown: MP-bound truck with 51 migrants intercepted in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-05-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 21:49 IST
A truck ferrying 51 migrants to Madhya Pradesh was intercepted near Chakan in Pune on Saturday by RTO personnel, an official said. They had paid Rs 3,500 each to get to MP amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he said.

"They got back Rs 2,500 back but the remaining amount had been paid to an agent who is yet to be identified. The truck was intercepted on Pune-Nashik highway. The labourers had got in at Moshi. All 51 have been sent to a migrant relief camp," the Pimpri Chinchwad RTO official said. Mayur Ugle, village development officer of Chandoli, where the relief camp is located, said the 51 have said they paid Rs 3,500 each to the driver.

"When we asked him to pay back the money, he could pay only Rs 2,100 per person as Rs 1400 per head has been given to an agent," he said. Ajay Mudrankit, a senior assistant with the panchayat samiti said arrangements have been made to transport the labourers in buses to the MP border.

Ayush Prasad, the Chief Executive Officer, Pune Zilla Parishad said that RTO has booked a case against the truck driver. "I have asked them to file a separate case so that the labourers get back rest of their money as well," he said.

Vinod Sagare, deputy RTO, Pimpri Chinchwad said 10 such goods carriers have been intercepted so far..

