Telangana cabinet meets on May 18

Hyderabad, May 17 (PTI): The Telangana cabinet is meeting here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The cabinet is likely to discuss on the fresh guidelines issued by the Centre on the COVID-19 lockdown and further strategy to be implemented by the state government, an official press release said.

Also under discussion would be the guidelines to be issued for the proposed regulatory agriculture policy of the government, it said. On May 5, Rao had announced extension of the lockdown in the state till May 29 but with relaxations in rural and municipal areas.