Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana cabinet meets on May 18

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-05-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 21:54 IST
Telangana cabinet meets on May 18

Hyderabad, May 17 (PTI): The Telangana cabinet is meeting here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The cabinet is likely to discuss on the fresh guidelines issued by the Centre on the COVID-19 lockdown and further strategy to be implemented by the state government, an official press release said.

Also under discussion would be the guidelines to be issued for the proposed regulatory agriculture policy of the government, it said. On May 5, Rao had announced extension of the lockdown in the state till May 29 but with relaxations in rural and municipal areas.PTI VVK NVG NVG

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Goa's COVID-19 cases grow by nine to 22

The tally of COVID-19 patients in Goa reached 22 after nine such cases were reported on Sunday, a health department official said. Six of the total number of patients are passengers of the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Express train, who tested ...

Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria - Iran Supreme Leader

Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria, Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, according to his official website.Iran almost got into a full-blown conflict with the United States when a U.S. drone strike killed ...

Celta's Sisto fined for driving home to Denmark: reports

Celta Vigo attacker Pione Sisto was fined a club record 60,000 euros 65,000 for driving 3,000km home to Denmark by breaking strict coronavirus measures, local media reported on Sunday. The 25-year-old Danish international made the journey o...

Railways operated 1,300 Shramik trains since May 1; ferried over 17 lakh migrants: Officials

The Indian Railways has operated 1,300 Shramik Special trains since May 1, ferrying more than 17 lakh workers, it said on Sunday. During the last three days, more than 2 lakh people have been transported per day. In days to come, it is expe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020