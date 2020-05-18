Six container trucks carrying over 500 migrants seized in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Six container trucks carrying over 500 migrants seized in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-05-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 10:56 IST
Six container trucks carrying over 500 migrant workers from Yamuna Nagar in Haryana to Bihar and West Bengal were seized here, police said on Monday. The trucks were intercepted at a check-post in the Miranpur area Sunday evening, they said.
The migrants were shifted to shelter homes, police said, adding they will be sent to their respective home districts later. The migrants said they paid Rs 2,500 each to the container owners for the journey, police said.
The owners are being interrogated, they added. According to official sources, over 3,300 migrant workers in the district have been sent in buses to their homes so far.
In neighbouring Shamli district, 18,530 migrant workers were sent to their homes, District Magistrate, Shamli, Jasjit Kaur said..
